NPG Records, in collaboration with Paisley Park Enterprises, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Records, has unveiled a spectacular reissue of Prince’s iconic album, Diamonds And Pearls. This timeless work of art, the thirteenth studio album by the musical genius, is being remastered for the very first time and comes with a treasure trove of 47 previously unreleased tracks. In addition, fans can relish over 2 hours of never-before-seen video concert performances from Prince’s legendary vault.

Diamonds And Pearls was the debut album with Prince’s new backing band, The New Power Generation, and boasted six international hits, including “Gett Off,” “Cream,” and the unforgettable title track. It achieved multi-platinum status in both the USA and the UK, where it still holds the distinction of being his best-selling album.

The reissue comes in various formats, including a Super Deluxe Edition with 75 audio tracks across 7 CDs and 12 vinyl records, a Deluxe Edition with 2 CDs and 4 LPs, and a Remastered album with multiple vinyl variations and audiophile Blu-ray. The Super Deluxe Edition includes newly remastered tracks, remixes, and an array of previously unreleased studio gems.

Notably, the Blu-ray included in the Super Deluxe Edition features a thrilling 2K video of a live concert performance, offering a glimpse into Prince & The NPG’s “Diamonds And Pearls Tour.” The Blu-ray also showcases the band’s performance at The Special Olympics in 1991 and the rare Diamonds And Pearls Video Collection.

Accompanying the Super Deluxe Edition is a 120-page hardback book featuring rare photos, Prince’s handwritten lyrics, and essays by experts in the field, providing a comprehensive look at this extraordinary era in Prince’s career. Additionally, there is a standalone audiophile Blu-ray with a brand-new Dolby ATMOS mix of “Diamonds And Pearls,” marking a groundbreaking audio experience.

The Diamonds And Pearls Super Deluxe Edition immerses fans in Prince’s prolific output and offers a glimpse into his incredible creative journey during the 1990s. This reissue is a testament to the enduring legacy of the artist and his continual influence on music and culture.

You can purchase the album here.