Reebok, the iconic sports culture brand, has unveiled a special footwear and apparel collection commemorating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. This unique collection pays homage to the influential figures in Black and Brown communities who have significantly contributed to the music industry through hip-hop. It follows Reebok’s “Most Extra” line, which celebrated trailblazers in the fashion industry.
Reebok has been a staunch supporter of pioneers in hip hop since the 1980s, recognizing the profound cultural impact the genre would have. The brand has collaborated with numerous hip-hop icons over the years and was the first to create a signature shoe with a hip-hop artist.
To mark the release of this collection, Reebok is donating $35,000 to Hip Hop For Change, an Oakland-based nonprofit committed to using hip-hop culture for education, empowerment, and cultural innovation. This donation will help develop and train educators to provide free in-school programming and community events.
Reebok’s Director of Human Rights Now! Product & Apparel Energy Concepts, Carmen Andrade Hardaway stated, “This collection goes beyond celebrating hip hop’s anniversary. It’s a tribute to the enduring impact of Black and Brown communities in culture and society. It is a testament to how music, art, fashion, and sport all intertwine to ignite the flames of culture throughout the decades.”
The collection features a range of apparel that guides you through hip-hop’s early years, showcasing the work of artists Joe Conzo and Rich Tu. The collection also includes footwear offerings with custom logo designs inspired by the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Reebok’s commemorative collection celebrates cultural diversity and the impact of hip-hop on society and culture.
Key Highlights from the Collection:
- 1970s-inspired pieces featuring the Hip Hop Track Top, Hip Hop Track Pant, Hip Hop Photo Tee, and Hip Hop Photo Hoodie.
- 1980s-inspired t-shirts including the B-Boy Pose Tee and Imagine a World Without Hip Hop Tee.
- 1990s-inspired Hip Hop Classic Tee showcasing graphics inspired by the east coast vs. west coast rivalry.
- Footwear offerings with custom logo designs, suede overlays, and metallic accents in two colorways each of the Club C 85 and Classic Nylon.
The collection campaign features individuals who love and appreciate music, taking you through cultural moments in hip-hop’s history.
Reebok’s commemorative collection is a fitting tribute to hip-hop’s 50-year legacy and its cultural influence on society.
The collection will be available for purchase on Friday, October 27th, online and in select Lids HD, NBA, and Lids stores.