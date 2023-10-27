Reebok, the iconic sports culture brand, has unveiled a special footwear and apparel collection commemorating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. This unique collection pays homage to the influential figures in Black and Brown communities who have significantly contributed to the music industry through hip-hop. It follows Reebok’s “Most Extra” line, which celebrated trailblazers in the fashion industry.

Reebok has been a staunch supporter of pioneers in hip hop since the 1980s, recognizing the profound cultural impact the genre would have. The brand has collaborated with numerous hip-hop icons over the years and was the first to create a signature shoe with a hip-hop artist.

To mark the release of this collection, Reebok is donating $35,000 to Hip Hop For Change, an Oakland-based nonprofit committed to using hip-hop culture for education, empowerment, and cultural innovation. This donation will help develop and train educators to provide free in-school programming and community events.

Reebok’s Director of Human Rights Now! Product & Apparel Energy Concepts, Carmen Andrade Hardaway stated, “This collection goes beyond celebrating hip hop’s anniversary. It’s a tribute to the enduring impact of Black and Brown communities in culture and society. It is a testament to how music, art, fashion, and sport all intertwine to ignite the flames of culture throughout the decades.”

The collection features a range of apparel that guides you through hip-hop’s early years, showcasing the work of artists Joe Conzo and Rich Tu. The collection also includes footwear offerings with custom logo designs inspired by the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Reebok’s commemorative collection celebrates cultural diversity and the impact of hip-hop on society and culture.

Key Highlights from the Collection:

1970s-inspired pieces featuring the Hip Hop Track Top, Hip Hop Track Pant, Hip Hop Photo Tee, and Hip Hop Photo Hoodie.

1980s-inspired t-shirts including the B-Boy Pose Tee and Imagine a World Without Hip Hop Tee.

1990s-inspired Hip Hop Classic Tee showcasing graphics inspired by the east coast vs. west coast rivalry.

Footwear offerings with custom logo designs, suede overlays, and metallic accents in two colorways each of the Club C 85 and Classic Nylon.

The collection campaign features individuals who love and appreciate music, taking you through cultural moments in hip-hop’s history.

Reebok’s commemorative collection is a fitting tribute to hip-hop’s 50-year legacy and its cultural influence on society.

The collection will be available for purchase on Friday, October 27th, online and in select Lids HD, NBA, and Lids stores.