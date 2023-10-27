The Detroit Pistons have unveiled their highly-anticipated 2023-24 brand campaign, titled “Always Detroit Basketball.” The campaign, narrated by Detroit-based Lifestyle Specialist Ty Mopkins, is a tribute to the city’s rich culture and its deep connection with basketball.

“Always Detroit Basketball” seamlessly blends on-court action with community, art, music, fashion, and the unique spirit that unites the team, fans, and the city. This campaign is inspired by the legends of the Pistons’ past and showcases the young core of the team as they aim to make their mark and inspire the next generation of Pistons fans.

The spot features appearances by current Pistons players such as Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Ausar Thompson. It also includes legendary figures like John Mason, Rick Mahorn, and Ben Wallace, along with Detroit music artists Royce Da 5’9” and Kash Doll, fashion designer Desyree Nicole, and muralist Jason Philips.

Directed by Clio-award-winning director Michael Medoway and featuring music by Detroit producer and DJ, 14KT, the “Always Detroit Basketball” spot is now airing on local television networks, with additional versions available on social channels and Pistons.com.

The Detroit Pistons will kick off the season with their home opener against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, Oc. 28, at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can expect an exciting season ahead, celebrating the true spirit of “Always Detroit Basketball.”