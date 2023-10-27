Jack ‘The Plug’ Edjourian has pulled off a stellar move with his latest single, “Run Through.” Featuring the prodigious talents of US rap superstar Swae Lee and the UK’s rap sensation Stefflon Don, the track has already made waves in the international music scene. Amsterdam-based Edjourian is not a newcomer to the art of collaboration. His latest offering is a testament to the meticulous craftsmanship he brings to the table. With Grammy Award-winning producer Diego Ave, LJay Currie, and Anton Kuhl Jorgensen all contributing to the production, it’s no wonder “Run Through” exudes an exquisite hip-hop/R&B blend that’s both fresh and iconic.

Swae Lee, with his Southern rap touch, combined with the distinct London vibe of Stefflon Don, brings forth a harmonious symphony that strikes the perfect chord between two contrasting worlds. Jack Edjourian, capturing the essence of the track, remarked, “This track is undoubtedly one of my top picks from the album. Collaborating with these incredible talents has been a rewarding experience.”

But “Run Through’ isn’t just a standalone success. It serves as an enticing curtain-raiser for The Plug’s upcoming album, Plug Talk 2, which promises to be a mammoth project replete with a mix of US and UK talents, and even some international surprises from Spain, France, and Latin America.

Jack ‘The Plug’ Edjourian’s debut album, Plug Talk, set a robust benchmark, having spent five weeks in the UK Official Top 40 Album Chart. It featured chart-topping singles like “How It Is” and “Broken Homes.” With a staggering 300 million global streams to its name, the anticipation for Plug Talk 2 is palpable. The sophomore album boasts a stellar lineup, bringing together the likes of Swae Lee, Berner, Tink, G Herbo, Nines, Tion Wayne, and Aitch, to name a few. A range of prolific producers have also worked on the album, making it one of 2023’s most awaited releases.

Jack’s journey from DJing at his father’s nightclub to establishing The Plug, which grew into a chain of dispensaries, and then forming The Plug Records, reflects a man driven by passion and entrepreneurial spirit. His music evolution is evident, and his latest venture, Plug Talk 2, set to arrive this autumn, is a testament to his commitment to innovation and artistic exploration. With ‘Run Through’ already setting the pace, fans worldwide are on tenterhooks, eager to dive into the entirety of Plug Talk 2.