Will Smith Hosts New Podcast ‘Class of ’88’ Celebrating the Pioneers of Hip-Hop

Wondery and Audible have launched their latest audio series, Class of ’88, now available on Amazon Music and Audible. Hosted by Academy Award-winning actor and hip-hop icon Will Smith, this limited podcast series celebrates the pivotal year that defined the global cultural phenomenon of hip-hop.

Class of ’88 takes listeners on a nostalgic journey back to 1988, a landmark year for music, through in-depth, humorous, and emotional interviews with the artists who helped shape the genre. The roster of guests includes Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa, Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels, Rakim, Fab 5 Freddy, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Chuck D, J.J. Fad, and DJ Red Alert. This audio series offers a rare glimpse into the minds and experiences of these hip-hop pioneers.

All eight Class of ’88 episodes are available exclusively on Amazon Music and Audible. Prime members can enjoy an ad-free listening experience on Amazon Music.

Through Will Smith’s unique perspective and personal experiences, Class of ’88 sheds light on the milestone moments, iconic albums, and influential artists that shaped the trajectory of hip-hop in 1988, cementing it as one of the genre’s most significant years.

This original podcast is produced by Wondery, Audible, Westbrook, and Awfully Nice, combining talent and expertise to deliver a captivating audio journey through a transformative period in hip-hop history. Will Smith’s engaging narration adds a personal touch, making “Class of ’88” an immersive and enlightening listening experience for hip-hop enthusiasts and music lovers alike.