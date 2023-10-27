YoungBoy Never Broke Again Announces ‘Decided 2’ Album with Three New Singles

Rap sensation YoungBoy Never Broke Again is set to make waves with the release of his highly-anticipated album, Decided 2, scheduled to drop on Nov. 10, 2023. Fans have reason to celebrate even sooner as the artist has unveiled three new singles for their listening pleasure.

The singles include “Deep Down,” “My Body,” and “Now Who,” promising a diverse array of tracks to delight his global fan base. To accompany the release, YoungBoy Never Broke Again also dropped the official video for “Deep Down.”