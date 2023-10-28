Chris Brown is the subject of another lawsuit, this time stemming from an alleged attack in London. A man named Abe Diaw claims Breezy beat him with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 at TAPE nightclub in February.

The lawsuit states Chris Brown delivered “crushing blows” to the man that knocked him unconscious. After, Brown allegedly stomped the man out as he lay unconscious on the floor. Diaw states he was transported to the hospital and suffered cuts on his head and torn ligaments in his leg.

According to TMZ, the entire attack was captured on surveillance camera, and Brown is reportedly wanted in the United Kingdom. Diaw also claims he is a seven-year friend of Brown and went in for a hug, which led to the beat down.

Diaw is suing Chris Brown for damages, including emotional distress and trauma.