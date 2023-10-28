Giggs is preparing to make his U.S. headline debut with a highly-anticipated concert at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City on Dec. 6, 2023. This monumental show supports Giggs’ latest project, Zero Tolerance, which made its grand entrance in August.

Tickets are available here.

Zero Tolerance an 18-track masterpiece, features a stellar lineup of artists from both sides of the Atlantic, including Diddy, Jadakiss, 21 Savage, Dave East, Popcaan, Potter Payper, Tiny Boost, and Dave. Giggs has described the album as an “instant classic,” marking his triumphant return to the spotlight after his last full-length offering in 2020, Now Or Never.

This year also commemorated the 15th anniversary of Giggs’ iconic debut album, Walk in Da Park, released on Aug. 4, 2008. Over the past decade and a half, Giggs has consistently proven himself as one of Britain’s most talented, pioneering, and uncompromising artists. With the release of Zero Tolerance, Giggs continues solidifying his cultural significance on the global stage, promising an unforgettable night for his U.S. fans in New York City.

