Lil Yachty is clowning his friend Drake for sending him a du-rag from his Nike collaborative line NOCTA.

“What the fuck is this?” Yachty asked. “Since when did Nike start doing shit like this? I ain’t never seen Nike do no shit like this.”

Lil Yachty shares a first look at the NOCTA Du-Rag 😭 pic.twitter.com/El2wYbMtoB — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) October 27, 2023

Earlier this month, Drake dropped off another video from For All The Dogs, “Another Late Night,” directed by Cole Bennett. The video for Lil Yachty-assisted single takes the rapping best friends out in the streets for an illuminated night of jigging. Also, in the video, Drake rides on the passenger side as his bae skirts through the streets, and Yachty gets a tat. You can see the video below.

Clocking in at 23 tracks, For All The Dogs sees standout features from 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, J. Cole, Yeat, SZA, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Chief Keef, Sexyy Red, Lil Yachty, and Teezo Touchdown.