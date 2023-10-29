Jada Pinkett Smith has had the internet in a frenzy but that hasn’t stopped her sales. Her new memoir Worthy debuted at #3 on the NY Times Best Seller list.

Jada’s achievement contradicts earlier reports by DailyMail.com that her book was “a flop”. The NY Times lists the most popular books sold in the United States based on sales in the past week.

The courageous mom-of-two celebrated her book’s success in a video posted on her Instagram page.

She captioned the post:

“Thank you to the [Red Table Talk] family, the Worthy Warriors and to all who wanted to know my story beyond headlines … we made it to #3 on the NYT best sellers list. Congrats to the other 3 women who are holding the other top 4 spots on the list as well.”

In the video, she said:

“I was sitting here thinking that there was a time where women actually had to take on the names of men in order to be published, and here we have four women at the top of the bestsellers list.”

Let’s go queen!