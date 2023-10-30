50 Cent has all the smoke for Madonna. Revisiting an old beef, 50 Cent compared a recent image of Madonna to an ant. “👀who the fvck did this? She’s rich how the hell she didn’t get it fixed 🤨I want the fvcking doctors name right now. I mean damn it man ! LOL”

50 Cent and Madonna have been going at it for a while now. The beef might have started years ago, but 50 has taken the time to insult Madonna publicly on social media numerous times in recent years. In November, the two were at it again after Madonna posted a video of herself singing along to a Baby Keem song, which caught the attention of 50.

“I told y’all grand ma was on bullshit! like a virgin at 64. LOL” 50 wrote on IG.

50 Cent comes for Madonna unprovoked once again after comparing her to an alien back in June:



“I told y'all grand ma was on bullshit! like a virgin at 64. LOL” pic.twitter.com/plpumSVYOj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 9, 2022

“Stop Bullying Madonna For Enjoying Her Life,” Madonna wrote on her IG story, seemingly responding to her back and forth with 50 Cent.