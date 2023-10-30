On Sunday, Oct.29th, the dynamic City Girls duo, Caresha and JT, made a splash at LIV Miami as they celebrated the release of their new album, RAW.

The rap sensation was spotted posing in stylish Diesel outfits before taking the stage to perform some of their chart-topping hits, including “No Bars,” “Twerk,” and “Good Love.” The City Girls’ electrifying presence and their latest album’s success have solidified their status as hip-hop icons, and their performance at LIV Miami left fans in awe as they delivered a night to remember. With “RAW” making waves, it’s evident that Caresha and JT are unstoppable forces in the music industry.