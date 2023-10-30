Drake is part of a large number of artists who signed an open letter to President Joe Biden and the United States Congress calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The letter was created by Artists4Ceasefire, asking for an immediate resolution to the battle occurring in the Middle East stemming from the Israeli and Hamas conflict.

“We urge your administration, Congress, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages,” the letter reads. “Half of Gaza’s two million residents are children, and more than two thirds are refugees and their descendants being forced to flee their homes. Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach them.”

According to HipHopDX, the letter also received support from Jennifer Lopez, Killer Mike, and more.

Earlier this month, DJ Vlad questioned where Drake and DJ Khaled’s voices were during the latest escalation of the Israeli and Palestinian conflict. In case you missed it, Israel and Palestinian War has been raging after an attack by Hamas. You can learn more about the conflict here.

Hitting Twitter, Vlad blasted Drake and Khaled for how their status could illuminate the situation.

“Has anyone noticed that the most famous Jewish person on Earth, Drake, and the most famous Palestinian person on Earth, DJ Khaled, haven’t said a single thing about the Gaza-Israel conflict?” Vlad wrote. ” It’s not like Drake is too busy. He’s been writing paragraphs about Joe Budden hurting his feelings about his new album. DJ Khaled has been working overtime promoting his new Jordan sneakers. But both of them have been silent on this topic. Why is that?”

