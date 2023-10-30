On Friday, Oct. 27, Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R. graced the stage with a stunning rendition of the National Anthem before Game 1 of the 119th Fall Classic. The Texas Rangers, the American League Champions, hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks, the National League Champions, in a thrilling showdown.

H.E.R., renowned for her extraordinary talent as a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, has garnered 25 GRAMMY nominations and five wins, in addition to an Academy Award and an Emmy. Her captivating performances at events like the Super Bowl LV, Emmy Awards, and GRAMMY Awards have cemented her status as one of the music industry’s most respected artists.

Beyond her music, H.E.R. is set to join the cast of the musical film adaptation of “The Color Purple” as “Squeak” in December 2023. Her appearance at Game 1 of the 119th Fall Classic added a touch of musical magic to the baseball championship, highlighting the seamless blend of sports and artistry.

Advertisement