Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum recording artist Jeezy is embarking on a new chapter in his illustrious career. After nearly two decades with Def Jam, he has announced his departure from the label and releasing a double album titled I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget. The album is set to drop this Friday, Nov. 3rd, and marks his debut release through his label, CTE New World, in partnership with Stem Distribution.

I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget is a compelling double album that delves into the experiences and individuals who have played a pivotal role in shaping Jeezy, both personally and professionally. With production from notable talents like ATL Jacob, Ricky Polo, Cubeatz, and Hendrix, the album takes a deep dive into Jeezy’s journey, reflecting on the trauma, obstacles, and personal growth he has undergone on the road to stardom and independence.

After embracing therapy and sharing his story in his New York Times bestselling memoir, Adversity for Sale, Jeezy carries his message of healing and perseverance into his music, encouraging fans to embark on their transformative journeys. In I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget Jeezy invites listeners to join him on this introspective musical odyssey.

Advertisement