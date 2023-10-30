Two powerhouse brands, Mitchell & Ness and Melody Ehsani, have unveiled an exciting collaboration set to launch November 6th, 2023. The exclusive collection is not just about style; it’s a celebration of the trailblazing women who are shaping the business side of sports. The partnership showcases a range of apparel and accessories, featuring designs that pay homage to the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Breaking boundaries and transcending expectations, the Mitchell & Ness x Melody Ehsani collaboration aims to spotlight the often-overlooked role of women in sports management and leadership. The collection is a bold statement that combines fashion, sports, and empowerment, emphasizing the vital contributions of women in driving the industry forward.

The collection captures the essence of each team while infusing Melody Ehsani’s signature artistic flair. The iconic lineup includes a vintage inspired cozy pullover henley, quilted zebra patterned short and bralette set accompanied with a bucket hat & throwback windbreakers to name a few standouts. The dynamic range of options ensures that there’s something for every fan to express their unique style and support for their favorite team.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Melody Ehsani, a visionary artist and designer who shares our commitment to celebrating diversity and empowering women,” Eli Kumekpor, CEO of Mitchell & Ness. “This collection is a representation of our dedication to acknowledging the multifaceted roles that women play in the sports world.”

Melody Ehsani, known for her bold designs and empowering messages, expressed her excitement about the collaboration: “Sports is not just about what happens on the court; it’s also about the incredible women who work behind the scenes to make it all possible. This collection is a tribute to their hard work, resilience, and passion.”

The Mitchell & Ness x Melody Ehsani collection pieces will be priced between $55 and $225 USD, ensuring accessibility for fans who want to embrace the intersection of sports and fashion. This partnership is not only a celebration of women in sports business but also a step towards creating a more inclusive and representative sports culture.

The collaboration promises to be a standout moment in the worlds of sports, fashion, and female empowerment. Keep an eye out for the official launch in November 2023, and be ready to showcase your support for women in sports business with these exceptional and empowering designs.