Paper Planes, in collaboration with D’USSE Cognac, recently celebrated the VIP opening of their official NYC flagship store. The event, graced by the face of their holiday campaign, Roc Nation’s RJAE, drew a star-studded crowd, including labelmate HDBeenDope, Emory Jones, Hot97’s Ebro, CJ Abrams, and more.

The flagship store’s design draws inspiration from self-reflection and nature dreamscapes, aligning with themes from RJAE’s debut album with Roc Nation, “You’re the Problem.” The album’s tracks will be featured in the official Paper Planes fall playlist, releasing alongside the collection. The event marked a unique fusion of fashion, music, and art, setting the stage for an exciting shopping experience.