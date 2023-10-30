On Thursday, Oct. 26th, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles witnessed a historic musical event as Red Bull Symphonic debuted a 90-minute live concert featuring Grammy-winning producer and DJ Metro Boomin, maestro Anthony Parnther, and the Symphonic Orchestra. This groundbreaking collaboration transcended musical boundaries and delivered an unforgettable night.

The Dolby Theatre was transformed into a visually stunning and sonic spectacle. The audience enjoyed Red Bull specialty cocktails and explored an orchestral-themed Instagram Reels photo booth before the main event. The night’s energy was set by DJ Earry Hall.

The star-studded audience included will.i.am, Knxwledge, and Red Bull Athletes Will Claye, Vashti Cunningham, Justin Williams, and Lethal Shooter.

Advertisement

The 90-minute show saw Metro Boomin elevate his performance, accompanied by the 43-member Symphonic Orchestra under conductor Anthony Parnther’s guidance. This diverse ensemble featured violins, celli, brass, woodwinds, and a choir, creating a unique blend of classical and contemporary music.

Special guest appearances from John Legend, Swae Lee, NAV, and Roisee added to the magic, making the Red Bull Symphonic an unforgettable and genre-defying experience. The entire concert can be streamed exclusively on the Red Bull 1520 YouTube channel on Nov. 7th.