In a groundbreaking collaboration, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and SKIMS have announced a multiyear partnership that designates SKIMS as the official underwear partner for the NBA, Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), and USA Basketball.

“I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture,” said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder & Creative Director, SKIMS. “Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

“The NBA’s modern approach and significant impact on pop culture, entertainment, and fashion is unparalleled in sports,” said Jens Grede, Co-Founder & CEO, SKIMS. “Our partnership marks a remarkable opportunity for SKIMS and the NBA to work together on what it means to engage the next-generation of fans through basketball.”

“SKIMS has quickly become one of our most culturally-influential brands,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “We look forward to bringing NBA fans and SKIMS users unique experiences, new offerings and premium products through our partnership.”

The collaboration between SKIMS and the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball will enhance basketball’s power to generate excitement and demand, with appearances at future marquee events like NBA All-Star and the NBA In-Season Tournament. SKIMS Mens, which recently launched, will play a significant role in this partnership, offering three collections of everyday essentials designed with comfort as a priority.

As part of the partnership, SKIMS will receive media exposure across various league platforms, including on-court virtual signage during NBA and WNBA national broadcasts, as well as on the leagues’ official social and digital channels.