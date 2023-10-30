Add Magic Johnson to Billionaire’s Row. The NBA Hall of Famer and elite businessman has become the fourth athlete to become a billionaire, according to Forbes. Magic Johnson’s net worth is projected at $1.2 billion.


Magic’s net worth comprises his portfolio of sports team ownership, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks, and the Washington Commanders. According to TMZ, he also owns 60% of EquiTrust life insurance. Additional business moves involve a Starbucks partnership and a PepsiCo bottling plant outside of D.C.

The other billionaire athletes are LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Tiger Woods.

