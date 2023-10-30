HIp-Hop legend Flavor Flav delivered The National Anthem at the Milwaukee Bucks home game against the Atlanta Hawks. The video has been circulating online, with fans wondering how Flav grabbed the coveted spot.

After a round of reactions, Flav hit X to let fans know singing the anthem was a lifelong dream.

“The anthem was a long time bucket list item,” Flav wrote. “That was fun!”

He added, “I can’t live my life worried about what people might say about me. I won’t let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do. Some people might not like that. But a sure failure is if you stop trying.”

You can see the moment and message below.

Flavor Flav sings the National Anthem at the Milwaukee Bucks game pic.twitter.com/loNhi94VHr — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 30, 2023