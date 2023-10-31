In a wild mashup, Fake Drake, known for running around and impersonating the real Six God, dressed up as Ice Spice for Halloween. Videos show Fake Drake in a pink velour suit and carrot top curly wig, bringing out his inner baddie to become the “Munch” creator.

Ice Spice as Betty Boop is eating Halloween up. Hitting the stage at Power House for Power 105.1, Ice Spice brought her Halloween energy to the stage, catching the eye of many.

Hitting Instagram, Ice Spice called herself “Wetty Boop” as her costume allowed for premium twerking moments. You can check out Wetty Boop below.

