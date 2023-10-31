J. Prince revealed that he has heard the new Kanye West album. Hitting Instagram, J. Prince posted a picture with Ye in Saudi Arabia, highlighting he has heard the forthcoming music.

“Nice listening to some of the new album with the homies in Saudi Arabia,” J. Prince said. “It’s hot. One of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been. Full of Respect, Structure, and Peace.”

Last week, Ty Dolla $ign announced he and Kanye West are ready to take their new album on the road. Hitting Instagram, Ty Dolla $ign announced a “multi stadium listening event” for the album. The event is slated for Nov. 3.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have completed a collaboration album and are now seeking a partner company to release it. According to Billboard, Ye is mulling over five offers and “will make a decision soon.”

Ye and Ty Dolla originally targeted Oct. 12 for the album but are now looking for another Q4 date. The report states that while the music is considered the best West has made since 2018, executives are concerned with his return timing amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Some labels have already passed on distributing the project, while one startup powerhouse, Too Lost, is believed to be a potential partner.

On Sunday, October 1st, Ye hosted a private listening event for his new album inside a recording studio overseas in Italy. Via The Sun, it seems Kanye was being Kanye, stating he “yelled and appeared out-of-sorts” during the preview of his new project.

This is the first we hear of new music since his public anti-semitic comments drew much backlash from the Jewish community and beyond. While this would seemingly be an exciting moment to share what’s in the vault, sources say Kanye looked a bit crazy during the playback.