Toronto’s up-and-coming rapper JUGGER today released his debut album PUPPET MASTER on Red Bull Records/Wonderchild. Executive Produced by Grammy-nominated producer and label boss WondaGurl, the 13-track project brings JUGGER’s anarchistic universe to life, with twisted lyricism and haunting instrumentals. His latest record is a potent offering that brings his powerful, defiant sound to life across tracks bristling with an otherworldly energy.

On PUPPET MASTER, JUGGER demonstrates that he is an artist that cannot simply be placed in one box. From the super-charged, hard-hitting sonics of “D’LIT”- which engages the listener with its raw, electrifying catharsis- to the ethereal rumination of “EYEZ WIDE”, the Toronto artist takes listeners on a diverse, immersive journey through dark psychedelica. With sharp lyrical prowess as well as the ability to craft catchy melodies, JUGGER shows that he can provoke thought as well as craft an infectious hit on PUPPET MASTER.

Watch for JUGGER as he continues his meteoric rise out of Toronto’s vibrant music scene. His latest offering PUPPET MASTER, is proof that he is a multi-dimensional artist who is interested in breaking boundaries and bringing a refreshingly outside-the-box sound to his audience. Give his latest album PUPPET MASTER a listen below.

More about JUGGER: Stepping into Toronto rapper JUGGER’s mind is akin to a fun house. What lies behind every twist, turn, and door may be humor, horror, or a trap. At his core, the rap mastermind is a conductor, controlling his world with little effort. After being discovered by powerhouse producer WondaGurl (Drake, Rihanna, Travis Scott) on the fateful night of Halloween in 2017, the two unlocked each other’s magic and unleashed it into the universe with the release of JUGGER’s debut single, “ARC’Y BOYZ.” While incarcerated, his 2019 debut project PSYCO served as a high-octane placeholder for the fury building inside him. Following the 2021 announcement of WondaGurl’s Wonderchild imprint coming to Red Bull Records, all eyes were on her first signee, JUGGER, to bring his vision to life.

