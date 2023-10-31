NBA standout Kyle Kuzma, in partnership with PUMA Hoops, has unveiled their second Childhood Dreams Collection. This unique collaboration reflects Kuzma’s style and the powerful message that dreams can lead to success both on and off the basketball court. The collection draws inspiration from Kuzma’s journey of pursuing his childhood dream of becoming an NBA star.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The Childhood Dreams Collection blends hard work with high fashion, featuring retro color blocking, work shirt-inspired design elements, and distinctive aesthetics that align with Kuzma’s style.

The range includes footwear, apparel, and accessories such as the Childhood Dreams All-Pro NITRO, Velophasis Childhood Dreams, Dreaming Shirt, Dreaming Pant, Mesmerize Tee, and the PUMA x Childhood Dreams Work Bag, among others.

Advertisement
Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
23AW BB All Pro Nitro Childhood Dreams Product 379291 01 000135 RGB
23AW BB Suede Childhood Dreams Product 392862 01 000104 RGB
23AW BB Velophasis Childhood Dreams Product 001568 RGB
23AW BB All Pro Nitro Childhood Dreams Kyle Kuzma Look1 001156 RGB
23AW BB All Pro Nitro Childhood Dreams Kyle Kuzma Look2 001275 RGB
23AW BB All Pro Nitro Childhood Dreams Kyle Kuzma Look2 001446 RGB
23AW BB All Pro Nitro Childhood Dreams Kyle Kuzma Look1 000689 RGB
23AW BB All Pro Nitro Childhood Dreams Kyle Kuzma Look1 000787 RGB
23AW BB All Pro Nitro Childhood Dreams Kyle Kuzma Look1 000876 RGB
NBA Star Kyle Kuzma and PUMA Hoops Launch Second Childhood Dreams Collection

With prices ranging from $45 to $225, the Childhood Dreams Collection is available starting Nov. 3 at select locations, including PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, PUMA NYC Flagship, Foot Locker, and Kids Foot Locker. Don’t miss this opportunity to embrace your dreams in style.