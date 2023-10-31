Mariah Carey may be known as pop’s “Queen of Christmas,” but she also apparently knows how to get into the Halloween spirit as well, while joking about the upcoming Christmas season.

The songstress posted a jaw-dropping photo on her Instagram of her dressed as the iconic Jessica Rabbit, complete with a form-fitting red sparkly dress, long gloves, red heels, and of course….red hair. She simply captioned the photo “Happy Halloween! 🎃 #notyet,” an apparent nod to the upcoming Christmas season, which has become synonymous with her 1993 hit “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Mariah Carey Wows as Jessica Rabbit for Halloween, Teases Upcoming Christmas Season

As of 2022, reports estimate that Carey makes around $3 million each year from the hit, noting that her total earnings are upwards of $60 million from sales, plays, and sponsorships.

This year, Carey will be performing a Christmas-themed tour, titled “Merry Christmas- One and All!” iThe 16-city North American tour kicks off on November 15, 2023, in Highland, California, and concludes on December 17, 2023, in New York City.