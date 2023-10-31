James Harden is headed to the Los Angeles Clippers. The star guard has been traded from the Philadelphia 76ers overnight, ending a standoff between both sides.
Heading to the Sixers are Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap and an additional first-round pick. P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev will head to the Clippers. The additional first-round pick will be directed to a third team.
Harden will partner with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook. Westbrook partnered with Harden previously on the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Full ESPN story on the Los Angeles Clippers landing guard James Harden in a blockbuster deal with the Philadelphia 76ers https://t.co/gmJL6CEezh— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2023