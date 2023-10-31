James Harden is headed to the Los Angeles Clippers. The star guard has been traded from the Philadelphia 76ers overnight, ending a standoff between both sides.

Heading to the Sixers are Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap and an additional first-round pick. P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev will head to the Clippers. The additional first-round pick will be directed to a third team.

Harden will partner with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook. Westbrook partnered with Harden previously on the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

