On this date, at the turn of the century, Big Boi and Andre 3000 dropped their fourth album entitled Stankonia on the Laface/Arista imprint.

Following up on their successful Aquemini LP, Outkast set out to challenge themselves creatively and that they did; Stankonia ended up being one of the duo’s most successful commercial albums, going gold in the first week after its release.

Some of the album’s leading singles include the baby mama drama anthem “Ms. Jackson,” the rhythmic hook of the catchy “So Fresh So Clean,” and the timely and socially conscious “Bombs Over Baghdad (B.O.B.).” With solid production from both Organized Noize and Earthtone III, this album is one of the South’s most impactful projects to date.

Salute to Organized Noize, 3 Stacks, Big Boi, and their entire team for bringing us such a timeless Hip-Hop classic!