Halle Bailey and DDG followed up their Poetic Justice costume by evoking the energy of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. Returning to Instagram, the duo dropped off a new set of pictures, placing themselves in the attire of one of the world’s most famous couples.

“I hope everyone has a safe and lovely Halloween!!!” Halle Bailey wrote on Instagram. “I had so much fun dressing up as legends this yearrr ✨ Get off Twitter, go dress up, touch grass, and have fun outside!!!!”

The day before Halle and DDG dropped off their Poetic Jusice look. You can see their full collection of pictures, mirroring the two icons, below.

