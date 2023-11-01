Rapsody is reloaded and ready to introduce fans to her new album. Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Rapsody details her new single “Asteroids,” which she created with Hit-Boy. Rapsody says creating the new single was “amazing.”

“It was a journey,” Rapsody said. “I was almost done with the album and I remember something DJ Premier said. He was like, ‘Rap, you have to serve your fan base. They want the bars, you got to give them the bars.’ So, I was like… I was with Terrace Martin. I was like, ‘We got to go see Hit-Boy.'”

She added, “So, we got in the studio. He was running through joints. I took five. I had to stop myself because it was going to get real dangerous. But, I recorded all of them. But, this one just felt right.”

You can hear the new single below and check into the full episode here.