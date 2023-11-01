Saweetie went crazy for Halloween. For her costumes, she celebrated Kimora Lee Simmons and Baby Phat while also donning the look of Saweetie Scissor Hands.

Fans of the multiplatinum artist Saweetie are in for a treat as she makes her debut on Fansly, the subscription-based platform for exclusive content sharing. The “Icy Girl” will embrace her spicy side on her Fansly page, offering exclusive content, including photos, videos, music-related posts, lifestyle updates, live streams, direct messaging with select fans, and even exciting creator collaborations.

To kick off her Fansly journey in style, Saweetie will be a special guest ring model alongside top Fansly creator Amouranth during the highly anticipated mega-fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. As the fight unfolds, fans can visit fansly.com/saweetie to catch a sneak peek of her initial posts and subscribe for more thrilling updates.

“I’m so hyped to team up with Fansly and give my loyal ICY GIRLS a peek into my world like never before,” Saweetie said. “Being a long-time sports fan, I love the opportunity to celebrate this launch by making a surprise appearance at the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight as the baddest ring girl ever. We’re about to bring the fire and empower creators to connect with their fans on a whole new level. Brace yourselves for some spicy content, baby!”

Fansly takes pride in empowering creators like Saweetie to take control of their content and connect directly with their fans, promoting an open and bias-free community. With Saweetie joining the platform, her fans can expect an even closer and more intimate experience with the charismatic artist.