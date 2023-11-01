The Las Vegas Raiders have fired their head coach and general manager following their loss to the Detroit Lions and another lackluster start. In a development overnight, the Raiders announced the ousting of Josh McDaniels and David Ziegler.

“After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave,” wrote Raiders owner Mark Davis. “I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best.”

The Raiders interim head coach will be linebackers coach Antonio Pierce. Assistant General Manager Champ Kelly will take the temporary GM position. The Raiders are 3-5 on the season.

Under the leadership of McDaniels and Ziegler, the Raiders failed to make the playoffs, had an 11-17 record, and did not get to complete two full seasons.