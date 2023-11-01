Suge Knight Salutes Cardi B, Doja Cat, and More in Opening Episode of His New Podcast

In the opening episode of his new podcast, Collect Call With Suge Knight, the former Death Row Records mogul saluted the women in the music industry.

“The females got that shit on lock. When you look at the women, they came such a long way and they’re really strong. They’re not in the shadows of a man, they’re leading the way. I think Cardi B is incredible. That’s probably one of the biggest stars in the industry and a great business woman that leads the way.”

Knight would also salute Doja Cat, citing “there’s nothing she can’t do and be successful with it” and also celebrated Summer Walker, Lizzo, and SZA.

Last month, Suge Knight says he will not take the stand against Duane “Keffe D” Davis after the latter was arrested and charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur.

According to TMZ, Knight stated he was surprised but would not testify.

“I’m not gonna get on the stand and testify on somebody,” Knight said. “For what? I wouldn’t go, I wouldn’t testify. None of that shit.”

The charges against Duane “Keffe D” Davis have officially been announced. He is charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon in the killing of Tupac Shakur.

“There’s been many people who did not believe that the murder of Tupac Shakur was important to this police department,” said Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill. “I am here to tell you that that was simply not the case.”

Here’s the indictment for Duane “Keffe D” Davis in Tupac’s murder, via Clark County DA.



It names the South Side Compton Crips and says Davis got the gun used in the murder “for the purpose of seeking retribution against Tupac Amaru Shakur and/or Marion Knight aka “Suge”….” pic.twitter.com/BY1BEQt4ul — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 29, 2023

According to famed court reporter Meghan Cuniff, Davis’s role is “by directly committing this crime” or aiding and abetting by giving the gun used. Also named in the indictment are his nephew Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson and two other men. All of them are dead.

A press conference on the arrest is available below.

