WATCH: Lil Kim Tosses Her Panties in the Crowd During One Music Fest Performance

Lil Kim got a little wild with the crowd in Atlanta. During her performance at One Music Fest, Lil Kim took off her panties and tossed them into the crowd.

.@LilKim left her fans feeling some type of way after throwing her underwear into the crowd during her set 😬



pic.twitter.com/rvl7W38zKG — Audacy (@Audacy) October 31, 2023

Lil Kim is getting ready to introduce her fans to the full range of her world. Hitting Instagram in August, The Queen Bee announced that the edits of her autobiography are complete.

Titled The Queen Bee, Lil Kim revealed the edits are done, with Marc Jacobs on the foreword and assisted by a former journalist of The Source, Kathy Iandoli.

“It’s been a long journey beehive, edits are finally done 🙌 Thank you to my bestie/soulmate @themarcjacobs for doing my forward,” Kim wrote.

