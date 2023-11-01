Wiz Khalifa Shuts Down Talk of Him Falling Off: ‘Even My Old Songs Are Still Streaming’

Wiz Khalifa Shuts Down Talk of Him Falling Off: ‘Even My Old Songs Are Still Streaming’

Wiz Khalifa wants you to know that he has not fallen off. Speaking with T-Rell on the Back On Figg podcast, Wiz responded to the notion that he is not hot and his best days are behind him.

“I think people are always gonna say that if you’re not right in their face, but if you look at what I do or the amount of shit that I put out or how constantly I’m working, you can’t say that,” Wiz replied. “Even the old songs that I have, they’re still streaming, they’re still popular. The niggas who might have old songs, they can’t do those old songs right now.”

Wiz also pointed out that a lot of rappers can’t sell out shows, and he can still make moves around the world.

Wiz Khalifa responds to people thinking he fell off (Via @backonfigg) pic.twitter.com/gLmBZAw68z — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 28, 2023

The music world is excited as Wiz Khalifa, the renowned rapper, delivers his latest creation, the new mixtape Khali Sober. This project is a collaborative effort between Wiz Khalifa and his talented hometown producer, Big Jerm, who worked together to craft this musical masterpiece.

Khali Sober marks a significant moment for both Wiz Khalifa and his dedicated fan base, representing the initiation of a new chapter in his musical journey. In a landscape where mixtapes have taken a back seat, Wiz Khalifa boldly brings them to the forefront. With this release, he aims to revive the golden era of mixtapes, presenting an instant stoner classic and promising many more to come.

Following the recent release of his “See Ya” mixtape earlier this year, Khali Sober showcases Wiz’s unwavering commitment to delivering fresh, engaging music to his fans. The mixtape features contributions from notable producers, including Quadwoofer Bangz, ID Labs, Lex Luger, and Iamsu. It serves as a gift to celebrate the start of summer, setting the stage for an exciting musical journey that fans won’t want to miss.