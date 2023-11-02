GRAMMY award-winning musician Ambré recently unveiled her highly anticipated “The Magnolia Initiative,” a philanthropic endeavor aimed at offering resources to children and teens in foster care. In collaboration with the 501c3 nonprofit organization Pay Away, which contributed a generous $10,000 toward the initiative, Ambré distributed backpacks filled with essential hygiene necessities and school supplies to New Orleans youth. According to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services, there are approximately 250 young individuals in foster care in the New Orleans area. Ambré, who hails from New Orleans and has experienced foster care firsthand, is committed to extending The Magnolia Initiative to support children in foster care in her hometown and other underserved communities worldwide.

Ambré expressed her excitement, saying, “I’m so thrilled to launch ‘The Magnolia Initiative’ in my hometown. Growing up in foster care, I know how vital it is for these kids to receive support and resources, and I’m grateful to be able to give something back.”

Pay Away, founded over a decade ago with the mission of inspiring hope and kindness by paying off families’ layaway balances during the holiday season, has since expanded its focus to address additional community needs year-round. They fulfill wish lists and provide essential resources for teachers, families, and children in foster care. With the support of donors and partnerships with musicians, professional athletes, and others, Pay Away has positively impacted thousands of children and families across the country.

Julie Sullivan, executive director of Pay Away, stated, “This initiative and partnership are more than just a call to action; it’s a beacon of hope for children and teenagers in foster care. We’re grateful for the opportunity to join Ambré in this effort and take a tangible step toward providing essential resources—and with them, a lifeline of stability and confidence—to those who need it most.”