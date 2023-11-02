Ashanti is spoiling her man, Nelly, copping him a new custom Impala for his 49th birthday.

TMZ spoke with celebrity car dealer Ronnie Garber who stated DJ Envy connected him with Ashanti to gift the 1962 Impala convertible. The blue ride has a Corvette motor and a new sound system with Nelly’s logo.

Before the car was presented to the STL legend, fireworks went off. Nelly was emotional when he got the car, stating it was his dream ride.

Advertisement

You can see all the moments below.

Ashanti bought Nelly his childhood dream car as a present for his 49th Birthday 🤍🎁 pic.twitter.com/8WMB7NPLmG — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) November 1, 2023

ASHANTI BRINGING NELLY TO TEARS 🥹🥹 OMG THEM SHOWING UP AND OUT FOR EACH OTHERS BIRTHDAY HAS BEEN AMAZING TO SEE!♥️ pic.twitter.com/d4qqsgmrml — Nel✨ (@mrsalexsmith___) November 1, 2023

Last month, Nelly had Ashanti speechless as he presented her birthday gifts, showing an iced-out watch and flooding her neck. While opening the gifts, Ashanti is held speechless, in awe. She puts on all the pieces and celebrates with her man, continuously hugging him and showing appreciation.

Nelly had Ashanti literally lost for words after he iced out her wrist and lit up her neck for her birthday! 😍😍😍



( 📸: @gettyimages ) pic.twitter.com/9KzsQmxtRf — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) October 16, 2023

Ashanti also performed with Usher in Vegas.