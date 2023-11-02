Doja Cat began her highly anticipated The Scarlet Tour with a sold-out performance at the Chase Center in San Francisco, marking her first headline arena tour. The tour supports her latest album, Scarlet, which dropped on Sept. 22, 2023, via Kemosabe/RCA Records to critical acclaim.

The crowd at the Chase Center was treated to a fantastic show with Doja Cat performing hit songs such as “Attention,” “Get Into It (Yuh),” “Kiss Me More,” and “Agora Hills.” She also graced the audience with the chart-topping “Paint the Town Red,” which ruled the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200 charts at #1 for four consecutive weeks. Doechii, the talented rapper and singer, opened the show with electrifying performances of songs like “Swamp Bitches” and “Persuasive.”

Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour continues with a show in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena before making stops in Las Vegas, Austin, Miami, Brooklyn, Toronto, and more. The tour concludes on December 13 in Chicago at United Center. With her fourth studio album, Scarlet, debuting in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, Doja Cat is undeniably on fire. Scarlet made history as the first female rap album with no features to debut in the Top 5. Moreover, her fan-favorite track “Agora Hills” also debuted in the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. Fans can expect an unforgettable tour experience from this chart-topping artist.

The Scarlet Tour offers various VIP packages and experiences, ranging from premium tickets to pre-show VIP Lounge access and exclusive gift items. For more details, visit vipnation.com. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness Doja Cat’s unparalleled live performance by securing your tickets for The Scarlet Tour.

Tue Oct 31 San Francisco, CA Chase Center * Thu Nov 02 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena * Fri Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena * Sun Nov 05 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena * Mon Nov 06 Anaheim, CA Honda Center * Wed Nov 08 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center * Fri Nov 10 Denver, CO Ball Arena * Mon Nov 13 Austin, TX Moody Center * Wed Nov 15 Houston, TX Toyota Center * Thu Nov 16 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center * Sun Nov 19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena * Tue Nov 21 Miami, FL Kaseya Center # Fri Nov 24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena * Sun Nov 26 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center # Mon Nov 27 Washington, DC Capital One Arena # Wed Nov 29 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center # Thu Nov 30 Newark, NJ Prudential Center # Sat Dec 02 Boston, MA TD Garden # Mon Dec 04 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena # Thu Dec 07 Minneapolis, MN Target Center # Fri Dec 08 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center # Sun Dec 10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena # Mon Dec 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena # Wed Dec 13 Chicago, IL United Center #



Support Key

* With Doechii

# With Ice Spice