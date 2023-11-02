A new image of Young Thug has hit online and fans are noticing what appears to be a weight gain. Attending court, Thugger Thugger wore a red tee with a black turtle neck. You can see the image below.

The jury selection in the YSL Rico cause is coming to a close. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 50 jurors have qualified for the case, and today (Nov. 1) will select 12 jurors and six alternates. The trial date is expected to start on Nov. 27.

According to 11Alive, Judge Ural Glanville would begin seating the jury on Wednesday, Nov. 1. The seating comes from the Georgia speedy trial law.

Young Thug put in a request for a speedy trial after his arrest last year but the jury selection process began in January and has lasted until the decision from Glanville. The selection is considered to be “the longest in Georgia” history.

Recent attempts to secure a bond for Young Thug have been denied, as Young Thug’s legal team states he is struggling with jail conditions and has gained weight.