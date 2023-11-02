New York City’s SoHo district was the epicenter of Halloween magic on October 31st, thanks to The Dominick Hotel’s extraordinary “Halloween Starts Here” party. Located in the heart of the city, The Dominick Hotel offered a one-of-a-kind experience that was unparalleled in its proximity to the Annual Village Halloween Parade offering a plethora of exceptional perks. As the Parade celebrated its 50th Anniversary, attendees of “Halloween Starts Here” were treated to an unforgettable experience that included a pre-parade cocktail party, VIP parade participation, and an iconic afterparty at Webster Hall.

The Dominick Hotel’s “Halloween Starts Here” party capitalized on its prime location in SoHo, bringing guests in close proximity to the world-renowned Annual Village Halloween Parade. With the hotel serving as the epicenter of the Halloween festivities, attendees could fully immerse themselves in the spirit of the occasion.

One of the highlights of “Halloween Starts Here” was the pre-parade cocktail party where the Halloween festivities began. Attendees were treated to a two-hour open bar, allowing them to indulge in their favorite hand-crafted cocktails..Tantalizing hors d’oeuvres were passed to partygoers.Plus adding an element of mystique to the evening, a tarot card reader was on hand, providing guests with intriguing insights into their futures.

The most exciting aspect of the “Halloween Starts Here” package was the VIP access it granted attendees for the Village Halloween Parade. Those who participated were offered a front-row view of the floats, immersing themselves in the vibrant and eclectic atmosphere of the parade. This privilege allowed guests to fully embrace the 50th Anniversary celebration of this iconic New York City event.

As the Village Halloween Parade came to a close, the festivities were far from over. The official afterparty was held at the legendary Webster Hall, drawing in a multitude of costumed revelers eager to continue the Halloween celebration. Webster Hall, known for its history of hosting some of the city’s most memorable events, was the perfect setting for a night of spooky revelry.

The “Halloween Starts Here” party offered an unforgettable Halloween experience. With its close proximity to the Annual Village Halloween Parade and exclusive perks, The Dominick proved that when it comes to Halloween, the place to be was unquestionably in SoHo.