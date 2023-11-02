Mariah Carey Sued Again Over “All I Want for Christmas is You”

Mariah Carey and her hit song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” is once again the target of a copyright infringement lawsuit.

TMZ notes the duo of Andy Stone and Troy Powers are highlighting the similarities between the two songs, which carry the same name. Stone and Powers state the song was recorded in 1989. You can hear both singles below.

Last year, musician Andy Stone, who performs as Vince Vance as a member of Vince Vance & The Valiants, filed a $20 million lawsuit against Carey. According to Stone, Carey has violated copyright infringement and misappropriation. Named alongside Carey is the co-writer Walter Afanasieff and Sony Music Entertainment.

The lawsuit states Carey’s single exploited the “style” and “popularity” of Stone’s single, which he states had massive success during the 1993 holiday season.

Stone’s single does not have the same medley or lyrics as Carey’s, which was released five years later, but he believes the titles confuse and she did not ask him for permission.

Stone attempted to settle with the defending parties in April 2021 but did not agree.