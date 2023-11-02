Marvel is feeling a chink in its movie-making armor and may look to Iron Man’s armor to save them. According to Variety, Marvel Studios wants to revive the Iron Man and Black Widow characters to bring back the original six Avengers for a new movie.

In doing so, Marvel Studios must arrive at a new deal with Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson while convincing Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth. The decision comes after Marvel’s success is reeling behind disappointing reviews, fan reaction, and box office reports for movies including Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

The vast report from Variety also includes an insider believing Marvel is “fucked” over the Jonathan Majors situation; the Blade movie had over four rewrites, and the forthcoming The Marvels movie needed four weeks of reshoots.

