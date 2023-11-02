Over the past decade, Sky Rompiendo has solidified his position as one of the world’s premier music producers. His talent has shaped global anthems for Latin superstars, including Bad Bunny, J. Balvin, Karol G, Rosalía, Maluma, Anitta, Rauw Alejandro, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, and dynamic crossover collaborations with U.S. powerhouses like The Weeknd and Travis Scott.

Recently, this Colombian native successfully transitioned into a solo musician, partnering with Feid and Myke Towers to release “El Cielo” in June 2023. His pivot into a front-facing artist began with the hit collaboration “Karma” alongside J. Balvin and Ozuna.

SKY Rompiendo’s journey began as a teenage prodigy. Still, it took a significant turn in 2012 when he teamed up with J. Balvin, producing several hits for Balvin’s debut studio album, “La Familia.” Since then, SKY has produced over 60 chart-topping songs on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, including three No. 1 hits and 16 additional Top-10 entries. Notable tracks include “Con Altura,” “Downtown,” “Ay Vamos,” and “GATITA GANGSTER,” solidifying his status as a music industry powerhouse.

In conversation with The Source, Sky Rompiendo details working with J. Balvin, his transition into a solo artist, and more.

The SOURCE: Your collaboration with J. Balvin in 2012 was a turning point in your career. Could you share the story of how that connection happened and how it led to producing several hits for J. Balvin’s debut studio album, La Familia?



Sky Rompiendo: The collaboration was very organic and easy. One day we hit the studio, I played him some beats and had a couple of beers and that was it. We instantly locked in and five days later we were working on the first song which was “En Lo Oscuro.” From there we started writing more, working on some hits and songs started coming in like “6 AM (feat. Farruko),” “Sola,” “Yo Te Lo Dije.” We just continued working on a bunch of albums and songs that came with that friendship and collaboration.

You’ve produced over 60 songs that have charted on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, including three No. 1 hits. What do you believe sets your production style apart and contributes to your consistent success on the charts?



Every song is special for me. When it’s an album it’s a whole journey, I go with the artist to work on the sound that they want. Even the songs that don’t make the charts, they all have something special they came from an artist who is feeling something or wanting to share something. I’m blessed to be around artists that have that responsibility to keep pushing the Latin culture. They trust me and I trust them with my songs and it’s just a strong connection I have with each of them.

In recent years, you’ve transitioned to a solo musician. Can you tell us about your decision to pivot into a solo artist and how that journey has been for you?



It’s been very interesting and exciting to be able to show people how I imagine songs, not only sonically but the concept of it. I always loved artists that have that narrative and that concept on them. Even the way they look or their lifestyle, I think now people want that too. People want to be a part of that, too even with the way social media shows that, everyone is trying to identify with somebody, so I think right now is the right time to do it.

As a solo artist, what do you want to bring to fans and how would you measure your level of success?



I want to bring fans the songs that they want to hear and the features they always wanted like what I did in “El Cielo.” Fans wanted something between Myke Towers and Feid and I threw in Mora in there because fans are the ones that run this. They are the ones that tell you who’s hot and who’s not and every artist fan base is important to me. My level of success I don’t really measure that I just enjoy what I do and I see success in other aspects of my life. I just love making music.

“El Cielo,” your collaboration with Feid and Myke Towers, was released in June 2023. Could you share the inspiration behind this song and what it means to you as a solo musician?



The inspiration was the fans because the song we wrote it two years ago. The song was a pretty dope song, and I wrote it with Feid and we didn’t really do anything with it. After two albums the song was just there, and this song just really kept catching my ears. I started seeing that fans kept asking when we’re going to have the Feid and Myke Towers collab and I played the song for Myke which he was hype about too and it was just an easy song to do.

Can you tell us about Crush, how this collaboration came about? What was the inspiration behind it?



The inspiration behind “Crush” is all these friends that I have now that are superstars now. I saw something in them, and I started making music with them. I like the vibe and see something in them that people probably haven’t seen yet. I have this platform that I have now that I’m trying to grow, and I have a strong channel for someone like Dei V who is super hype right now in Puerto Rico. He’s someone that everyone is talking about in the streets and all the big artists want to collab with him. So, I wanted to put him in my world and make a different sound for him. This song is not trap and it’s not something we are used to hearing from him and showing the world he can make a commercial song and can make a hit. That’s the inspiration and message I’m trying to give.

With your extensive experience and accolades, including three Producer of the Year nominations at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, what advice would you give to aspiring producers and artists looking to make their mark in the music industry?



It takes a lot of work, dedication, and patience. Patience is key and not think a lot about the money. Follow your dreams and instincts. Get around people who have the same vision as you or bigger.