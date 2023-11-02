LeBron James showed that he is still LeBron James in a 120-115 overtime Los Angeles Lakers win over the Los Angeles Clippers. James had 35 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in 42 minutes.

The thrilling game included an overhead alley-oop from Austin Reaves to James, thrilling the Lakers faithful. Reaves finished with 15 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Anthony Davis also added a double-double of 27 points and ten rebounds. He also threw in four blocks.

AUSTIN REAVES UP TOP TO LEBRON JAMES pic.twitter.com/lNT7Ta2Nxu — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 2, 2023

On the other end of the ball, the Clipper’s dynamic duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul Geroge added 38 points and 35 points, respectively. Russell Westbrook dropped 24 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

The victory for the Lakers was the first in the last twelve matchups.

You can see highlights from the game below.