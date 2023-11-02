The Texas Rangers have wrapped up the World Series, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 on their home field. Rangers’ shortstop Corey Seager was named World Series MVP for the second time.

The Rangers wrapped up the World Series 5-0 behind Seager’s three home runs and six RBIs during the series.

“It truly is incredible,” Seager saidl. “But it’s not just me, man. What this team did and how we competed and all the guys in there rallying, we don’t really have one leader. That whole clubhouse is the leadership.”

On the mound for the Rangers was Nathan Eovaldi, leading a shutout of the Diamondbacks. Diamondbacks’ starting pitcher Zac Gallen led the way with a scoreless run through the sixth inning.

The Rangers finished the World Series with a 11-0 road record. You can watch the full final inning below.