Tiffany Haddish has no desire to create an OnlyFans video with Kodak Black. Appearing on Instagram Live with the “No Flockin'” rapper, Haddish denied the request quickly.

“Uh nope, we not doing that,” Haddish responded. “First of all, I’m too old for that shit. Second of all, you know I got box office movies. I don’t need to go on an OnlyFans, okay?”

The two then floated the idea of doing music and movies together. You can see the interesting conversation below.

