Femme It Forward to Honor SZA, Teyana Taylor, Brandy and More at 2nd Annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala

Femme It Forward, the pioneering multi-format music and entertainment company dedicated to celebrating, mentoring, and empowering female visionaries, is thrilled to unveil its 2nd Annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala. The event is set to take place on Friday, November 10th, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, bringing together an array of notable artists, visionaries, executives, and tastemakers.

The gala will recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of women who have left an indelible mark in music and entertainment, with awards honoring their contributions. This year’s impressive lineup of awardees includes:

SZA: The Big Femme Energy Award

Teyana Taylor: The Visionary Award

Brandy: The Muse Award

Flo Milli: The Bloom Award

Jordyn Woods and Jodie Woods: The My Sister’s Keeper Award

Nova Wav: The Pen It Forward Award

Monaleo: The Self-Love Award

The evening will also feature captivating musical performances by talented R&B artists and singer-songwriters, and recognition will be given to mentors involved in the organization’s mentorship program, Next Gem Femme.

The event is presented by Live Nation and generously supported by Spotify and Google Pixel, reflecting the industry’s collective support for empowering and recognizing women in entertainment. Additional details about the gala will be announced by Femme It Forward in the coming weeks.

For further information and updates on the event, visit GiveHerFlowHERS.com, and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #FemmeItForward.