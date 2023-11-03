Two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated rap star Fetty Wap returns triumphantly with his latest single, “1738,” featuring Coi Leray. The track is out now via 300 Entertainment and signals the impending release of his long-awaited sophomore album, KING ZOO, scheduled for Nov. 24th, this Black Friday.

Fetty Wap chose this date, Nov. 18, 2023, as it marks the anniversary of his viral hit “Sweet Yamz.” Fans can anticipate a thrilling new chapter in the artist’s career as he gears up for the album’s drop after years of anticipation.

Fetty Wap is getting all the pictures off in prison, following up on some previously dropped images from August. In the new set, Fetty is shown to have found some friends, posing with a crew of guys while wearing a crew neck and skully.

Fetty Wap is currently serving six years in prison for his role in a multi-million-dollar drug trafficking ring.