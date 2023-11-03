Global Citizen and pgLang Announce ‘Move Afrika: A Global Citizen Experience’ Music Tour; First Date to be Headlined by Kendrick Lamar

International advocacy organization Global Citizen and creative imprint pgLang have unveiled Move Afrika: A Global Citizen Experience, a groundbreaking initiative to establish an unprecedented international music touring circuit across the African continent. This long-term endeavor aims to create job and entrepreneurship opportunities for Africa’s emerging generations through a series of world-class live events.

The inaugural event, Move Afrika: Rwanda, is scheduled for December 6, 2023, at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. Grammy Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning artist Kendrick Lamar, a co-founder of pgLang, will headline the event. pgLang will serve as the curator of Move Afrika from 2023 until 2028.

Move Afrika addresses global inequities by driving transformative investments within local communities, engaging local talent, vendors, agencies, and crews, and providing opportunities for on-the-job skill development. It will set a new gold standard for entertainment touring events, increasing demand from both international and regional artists to perform in Africa.

In partnership with the Rwanda Development Board, Kigali will host Move Afrika‘ annually for the next five years, with plans to expand the tour to five countries by 2025.

Move Afrika: Rwanda, taking place on December 6, will feature Kendrick Lamar as the headliner, with more regional artists to be announced. The event will also launch a citizen-led advocacy campaign addressing critical issues across the continent, including health funding, climate change, economic opportunities, and civic participation. To take action on these issues, text +250 790 008 555 on WhatsApp.