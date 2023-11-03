Rap icon Jeezy makes a profound statement with his first independent release, a compelling double album titled I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget. This marks a significant moment in Jeezy’s career as it’s launched under his independent label, CTE New World.

The double album features I Might Forgive… produced by ATL Jacob, Ricky Polo, Cubeatz, Hendrix, and more, while But I Don’t Forget is entirely produced by The J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League. Through these albums, Jeezy delves into the people and experiences that have shaped his life, offering a glimpse into the personal and professional forces that have defined him.

After releasing his New York Times bestselling memoir, Adversity for Sale, Jeezy turned to therapy as a means of understanding his trauma and charting a path forward. With I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget, Jeezy extends his message of resilience to his fans, using his own life as an example of healing and personal growth. This double album is an invitation to join Jeezy on a transformative musical journey.

You can hear the full album below.